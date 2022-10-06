Washoe County Commission District 2 candidates debate election integrity

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Michael ‘Mike’ Clark is a candidate for Washoe County Commission District 2.

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Keith Lockard is a candidate for Washoe County Commission District 2.

District 2 represents southern Washoe County, including Double Diamond, Hidden Valley, Galena, and Washoe Valley.

There isn’t an incumbent running in this race because Republican Mike Clark, who is the Washoe County assessor, beat Bob Lucey during the primary in June . Clark is running against Democrat Keith Lockard, a retired civil engineer for the City of Reno.

The two disagreed about the legitimacy of elections. Clark said he would support hand-counting ballots, a method fueled by baseless claims of widespread voter fraud .

“I would, instead of asking about counting the ballots by hand, I think the foundational basis is the voter rolls. Let’s make sure those are accurate,” Clark said.

The interim Registrar of Voters for Washoe County says voter rolls are checked continuously.

Lockard said hand-counting will move the county backward, and he believes the 2020 election was secure.

“There were numerous challenges in the past election that were raised; none of those produced any meaningful results that there was any problem with the voting process in Nevada,” Lockard said.

Early voting for the general election begins on October 22 .

You can watch the full debate below, which was filmed at the Nevada Trucking Association on Wednesday, October 5, and published on Thursday, October 6.