Politics and Policy

Reno City Council chooses four finalists for Ward 3, disregards popular choices among residents

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM PDT
On the right, there is the edge of a black building with white text that reads, “Reno City Hall One First East Street.” Beyond the wall, there is a blue sky, tall tan building, trees, and a street light.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Reno City Council chose four finalists for Ward 3 in South Reno. The seat is vacant after Oscar Delgado resigned last month.

This will be the third council member chosen through appointment since 2019.

The candidates include Kyle Edgerton, an immigration, criminal defense, and family law lawyer. Miguel Martinez helps prepare high schoolers and college students prepare for Truckee Meadows Community College. Courtney McKimmey is deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar. And Sean Savoy is the head of spiritual care at Renown in Reno.

Members of the public weighed in on the decision, too. Applicant Lily Baran, an activist and policy manager with the ACLU of Nevada, received the most popular support during public comment – but did not receive a single vote from City Council. Many residents also vocally endorsed Chaz Blackburn, a spiritual care chaplain and Director of Volunteer Services at Circle of Life Community Hospice in Reno, but he only received one vote.

Members of the public can meet the finalists at Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center on Tuesday at 5:30 pm.

Politics and Policy Reno City Council
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
