Reno City Council chooses four finalists for Ward 3, disregards popular choices among residents

This will be the third council member chosen through appointment since 2019 .

The candidates include Kyle Edgerton , an immigration, criminal defense, and family law lawyer. Miguel Martinez helps prepare high schoolers and college students prepare for Truckee Meadows Community College. Courtney McKimmey is deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar. And Sean Savoy is the head of spiritual care at Renown in Reno.

Members of the public weighed in on the decision, too. Applicant Lily Baran , an activist and policy manager with the ACLU of Nevada, received the most popular support during public comment – but did not receive a single vote from City Council. Many residents also vocally endorsed Chaz Blackburn , a spiritual care chaplain and Director of Volunteer Services at Circle of Life Community Hospice in Reno, but he only received one vote.