New Nevada laws create a Juneteenth state holiday, fines for sundown siren violations

Bills now law

AB 73 allows students in public schools to wear cultural and religious regalia at graduation ceremonies. A student can petition for an appeal if an item isn't allowed.

AB 140 makes Juneteenth a state holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Texas were informed of their freedom more than two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Congress recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021 .

AB 285 and AB 330 backed by Democrats and the governor respectively, gives teachers and administrators more leeway to suspend, expel, or temporarily remove disruptive or violent students in some cases. Now, a student at least eight years old must be suspended or expelled for battery against a teacher.

SB 406 makes it a felony to harass or intimidate election workers with the goal of interfering with an election. This law also makes it a felony to disseminate personal information about election workers.

SB 92 creates legal avenues for street vending in Washoe and Clark counties. There are restrictions on where vendors can sell, and allows local governments to impose fines if a vendor doesn’t have a permit or doesn’t follow the licensing rules.

SB 131 prohibits the governor from issuing an arrest warrant for someone charged in another state for providing or receiving reproductive health care, like an abortion, in a state that has banned the procedure, as long as it’s not in violation in Nevada.

SB 153 requires the Nevada Department of Corrections to create regulations for the security, supervision, medical, and mental health treatment of incarcerated people who are transgender or gender non-conforming. Correctional staff will also be expected to go through cultural competency training.

SB 172 allows minors to access services that prevent sexually transmitted diseases without a parent’s consent.

AB 356 makes it a misdemeanor to place a location tracking device on someone’s vehicle without their consent, except for law enforcement if they have a warrant or court order.

SB 391 prohibits Nevada counties, cities, and unincorporated towns from sounding sirens, bells, or alarms commonly known as “sundown sirens,” which warned Indigenous and people of color to leave city limits before the sun went down or face punishment. Each violation will cost $50,000. And an alarm cannot be tested more often than every six months.

Vetoed by the governor

AB 250 would’ve lowered prescription drug costs by expanding a policy under the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which will allow Medicare to negotiate the price of certain drugs starting in 2026. The prices negotiated at the federal level would’ve been available for all Nevadans, regardless of insurance in most cases.

SB 239 would’ve allowed medical aid in dying where terminally ill residents with a diagnosis of six months left to live can take life-ending medication. This was the fifth time the bill had been before the legislature and the first time it made it to the governor’s desk.

SB 133 would’ve made it a felony to be a so-called fake elector by signing paperwork stating that a presidential candidate that lost has won in the state.

AB 354 would’ve made it illegal to have firearms within 100 feet of election polling sites, where ballots are counted, and at drop-off boxes.

AB 355 would’ve prohibited people under 21 from owning a semiautomatic shotgun and/or rifle.

SB 171 would’ve prohibited people convicted of attempting to or carrying out a hate crime from owning a firearm for 10 years.

