Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, June 18, 2021.Juneteenth Celebrations Scheduled Throughout The Region This WeekendBy Robyn…
"We can all finally celebrate. The whole country together," says Opal Lee, 94, who has been working for years to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
June 19 is a commemoration of the end of chattel slavery in the United States, marking the day enslaved people in Texas were finally freed — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.