Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

ATVs Coming To National Parks In Utah

By 45 minutes ago
  • Parking at Devils Garden in Arches National Park. Come November, off-road vehicles will also be allowed on national park roads in Utah.
    Parking at Devils Garden in Arches National Park. Come November, off-road vehicles will also be allowed on national park roads in Utah.
    Neal Herbert / NPS
Originally published on October 1, 2019 6:53 am

Off-road vehicles such as ATVs and UTVs will be allowed on roads in Utah’s national parks beginning in November after a controversial policy change last week.

Without first seeking public input, the National Park Service’s acting regional director, Palmer Jenkins, instructed Utah park superintendents to align park policy with Utah state law, meaning road-legal off-highway vehicles will be able to enter Arches, Canyonlands and other national parks in the state.

"Our commitment to protect those resources absolutely remains, so people who decide they will go off-road will be cited,” said NPS spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo.

That doesn’t comfort Neal Clark of the nonprofit Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, who worries the vehicles will cause extensive damage.

"Our national parks are places that people travel across the country and across the world to visit, and they go there for solitude and quiet, not to be disrupted by these very loud, very obnoxious off-road vehicles,” Clark said.

Republican state lawmaker Phil Lyman, among those who pressured Jenkins to make the policy change, stresses that it doesn’t create new trails in national parks. “It’s just taking away the discriminatory distinction between a UTV and other street-legal vehicles,” he said.

Up until now only Montana and Arizona allowed off-road vehicles on national park roads.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City, KUNR in Nevada and KRCC and KUNC in Colorado.

Copyright 2019 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
national parks
National Park Service
palmer jenkins

Related Content

Famed 'Forgotten Winchester' Finds Permanent Home

By May 24, 2019
National Park Service

You may have heard of a mysterious 137-year-old Winchester rifle that was discovered in Nevada's Great Basin National Park a few years ago. It sparked worldwide interest at the time. Now, it's found a permanent home.

Congressional Watchdog Says Interior Department Broke The Law

By Sep 6, 2019

A congressional watchdog agency has decided that the Interior Department broke the law by using entrance fees to keep national parks open during the government shutdown this past winter. 