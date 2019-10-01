ATVs Coming To National Parks In Utah

Off-road vehicles such as ATVs and UTVs will be allowed on roads in Utah’s national parks beginning in November after a controversial policy change last week.



Without first seeking public input, the National Park Service’s acting regional director, Palmer Jenkins, instructed Utah park superintendents to align park policy with Utah state law, meaning road-legal off-highway vehicles will be able to enter Arches, Canyonlands and other national parks in the state.

"Our commitment to protect those resources absolutely remains, so people who decide they will go off-road will be cited,” said NPS spokesperson Vanessa Lacayo.

That doesn’t comfort Neal Clark of the nonprofit Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, who worries the vehicles will cause extensive damage.

"Our national parks are places that people travel across the country and across the world to visit, and they go there for solitude and quiet, not to be disrupted by these very loud, very obnoxious off-road vehicles,” Clark said.

Republican state lawmaker Phil Lyman, among those who pressured Jenkins to make the policy change, stresses that it doesn’t create new trails in national parks. “It’s just taking away the discriminatory distinction between a UTV and other street-legal vehicles,” he said.

Up until now only Montana and Arizona allowed off-road vehicles on national park roads.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City, KUNR in Nevada and KRCC and KUNC in Colorado.

