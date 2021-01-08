 A BLM Protest Brought Thousands Of National Guardsmen To D.C. In June. Where Were They Wednesday? | KUNR
Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

A BLM Protest Brought Thousands Of National Guardsmen To D.C. In June. Where Were They Wednesday?

By 43 minutes ago
  • National Guard members at a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C. in June 2020.
    National Guard members at a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C. in June 2020.
    Victoria Pickering / Flickr Creative Commons
Originally published on January 8, 2021 9:39 am

There are a lot of questions about why the pro-Trump mob was able to breach the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. One pertains to the National Guard: Where were they?

This summer, President Donald Trump called on states to help protect the capitol from what turned out to be largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests. Idaho chipped in 400 National Guard troops. Utah sent 200.

This week in D.C., an insurrection was openly planned on social media – but there reportedly weren't Guard troops on the ground Wednesday morning. The D.C. National Guard, which is controlled by federal agencies, didn't respond until after rioters made their way inside.

David Meyer is a professor at the University of California, Irvine and an author of the book "The Politics of Protest: Social Movements of America."

He compares the insurrection to the anti-lockdown protests, which also faced far less force than Black Lives Matter protests.

"Policing is supposed to make distinctions based on tactics and conduct, but not based on belief, and certainly not based on identity," Mayer said. "And this moment has been different because the president of the United States has been ready to make heroes of people who do extraordinarily disruptive things if those people say they like him."

Meyer spreads the blame for different policing methods onto all levels of government and law enforcement, though.

"Mayors and police commissioners can do things that make the world worse or make the world better," he said.

This summer, as protesters gathered to confront police brutality and system racism, more than 4,000 National Guard members were deployed to the capitol, not counting other kinds of law enforcement and military personnel. By contrast, in response to the pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday, only 1,100 had been deployed by late that evening.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
U.S. Capitol

Related Content

Nevada Lawmakers, Leaders Condemn Violence At The Capitol

By & Jan 6, 2021
A tweet by Republican Representative Mark Amodei that reads, “January 6, 2021: History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful. All our Washington staff are safe.”
RepMarkAmodei Via Twitter

Update Thursday, Jan. 7, 8:48 a.m. PT

Nevada lawmakers continue to comment on the armed insurgency of the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted an update yesterday about the importance of finishing the Electoral College tally.

Police Confirm Death Of Officer Injured During Attack On Capitol

By Jan 7, 2021

Updated Friday at 12:05 a.m. ET

U.S. Capitol Police announced late Thursday that an officer hurt during this week's violent assault on the chambers of Congress by protesters loyal to President Trump has died from his injuries.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty," a statement from the U.S. Capitol Police said.

Biden Says Capitol Attack Was 'Culmination' Of Trump's Assaults On Democracy

By Jan 7, 2021

Updated at 3:54 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden delivered a blistering rebuke of President Trump on Thursday, a day after a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol.

Biden called Wednesday "one of the darkest days" in U.S. history but said: "I wish we could say we couldn't see it coming. But that isn't true. We could see it coming."