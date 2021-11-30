-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
-
A new survey of several Mountain West states found that 85% of respondents are concerned about our Democracy. Research firm Morning Consult talked with nearly 1900 people. Most were also concerned about misinformation and expect more violence similar to what we saw on January 6.
-
A lawsuit accuses the Alabama Republican of helping incite a pro-Trump mob into storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Named alongside Brooks in the suit are former President Donald Trump and others.
-
"For most people, Jan. 6 happened for a few hours," U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell said in the select committee hearing. "But for those of us who were in the thick of it, it has not ended."
-
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and two other Republican lawmakers could become the subjects of congressional investigations after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, filed requests with the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics.
-
Three known members of anti-government group the Oath Keepers were the first to be charged with conspiring to commit violence after the insurrection at...
-
Federal prosecutors have charged a suspected leader of the far-right group the Oath Keepers with conspiracy, saying he helped plan and coordinate the Capitol riot.
-
It's been a tumultuous week in the nation's capital as lawmakers contend with the insurrection and subsequent impeachment of President Donald Trump. KUNR…
-
Washoe County School Superintendent Kristen McNeill says a robocall meant to support families after last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol may have been…
-
Violent acts of insurrection like the U.S. Capitol mob have been incubating in the western U.S. for years, where self-described "patriots" have led armed uprisings, often with few legal consequences.