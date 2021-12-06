KUNR Today: Nevadan facing charges from Capitol riot, Foreclosures down

Nevada man accused of assaulting officers at US Capitol riot

By The Associated Press

A 34-year-old Nevada man has been arrested on multiple charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting law officers with what prosecutors say appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.

A U.S. magistrate in Reno ordered Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca to remain jailed there Friday until he’s transported to Washington to face the charges. They include engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

Kenyon was arrested in Reno Wednesday. He made his initial appearance in federal court Friday via a video-hookup with his court-appointed public defender.

Sisolak says Nevada will back Tribal communities as boarding schools are investigated

By Gustavo Sagrero

Tribal communities in the state of Nevada will be the decision makers on how to move forward with a state and federal investigation into the effects of Indigenous boarding schools. Governor Steve Sisolak says the state will provide “all the resources necessary” alongside the U.S. Department of Interior.

Sisolak acknowledged Friday the role the State of Nevada has played in federal programs that sent Indigenous children to boarding schools. He made the remarks at the Stewart Indian school in Carson City after meeting with federal officials and Tribal leadership.

Sisolak also announced a state initiative to align with the Department of Interior’s investigation. Many Indigenous children were often taken hundreds of miles away from home where they faced forced assimilation.

Moratorium staved off rush of foreclosures, new state data shows

By Jannelle Calderon, The Nevada Independent

Foreclosures in Nevada in the last fiscal year tumbled to less than half of what they were a year earlier, despite fears of a housing crisis in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

The update is from Home Means Nevada, a state-affiliated nonprofit organization that provides homeowner assistance and operates a state foreclosure mediation program. Thanks in large part to the pandemic-related foreclosure moratorium, fewer than 1,100 notices of default were filed during the last fiscal year.

That’s a decrease from the prior fiscal year, when more than 2,700 notices of default were filed. Those notices are usually the first formal step lenders take in the foreclosure process. The foreclosure moratorium extended the forbearance period on certain loans, meaning homeowners were not penalized for missing payments.

Read the full story at thenevadaindependent.com.

Nevada board may revoke pot license in unpaid tax complaint

By The Associated Press

A marijuana cultivator and producer in northern Nevada could lose its licenses based on a Cannabis Compliance Board complaint that it failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the complaint alleges the company operating under the name Silver State Trading had numerous unpaid or underpaid wholesale marijuana taxes to the Department of Taxation dating back to June 2019.

Nevada collects a 15% wholesale cultivation and production tax on marijuana. The Nevada state attorney general’s office is recommending revocation of the company’s four licenses and a fine of up to $220,000. Telephone and email contacts for the Washoe County-based company were unsuccessful.

Airport passenger numbers at pre-pandemic levels in Las Vegas

By Lucretia Cunningham

The airport in Las Vegas has reported record numbers for October. According to a recent press release, nearly 4.2 million passengers traveled through McCarran before Thanksgiving. That’s more than double what they saw in October 2020, and the highest numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s unclear how these stats will be affected by the upcoming Christmas holiday and the newly emerged Omicron variant. President Joe Biden recently announced increased travel restrictions, including extending mask mandates into March. Starting this week, inbound international travelers will need to have tested negative for COVID-19 within one day of their arrival, regardless of vaccination status.