The Nevada Independent

-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.Climate change warming ski resorts faster than averageBy Bert Johnson, Mountain…
-
KUNR Today: Amodei still weighing run for Nevada governor, Dragonfly species rediscovered near TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.Amodei ‘torn’ between gubernatorial bid and possibly serving in GOP majority,…
-
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
-
KUNR Today: COVID-19 Exposure In Washoe County School, Haaland Named Keynote Speaker At Tahoe SummitHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.Nevada’s Latest COVID-19 Surge Mirrors Rise To November PeakBy The Associated…
-
KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Reports First Delta Variant Death, Vegas Casino Fined For COVID-19 ViolationsHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 2, 2021.Washoe County Reports First COVID-19 Delta Variant DeathBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, June 30, 2021.As Wildfires Rage, Biden Will Raise Federal Firefighter PayBy The…
-
KUNR and KNCJ have revamped lineups and we're excited to share them with you! Explore our new schedules and learn more about some of the new programs —…
-
Este 3 de noviembre llegó la cita más esperada en la vida política de los Estados Unidos: El Día de la Elección. Las casillas vieron filas de votantes que…
-
For 156 years, Nevada’s constitution has included the Board of Regents. That’s the 13-member panel of elected officials tasked with governing the state’s…