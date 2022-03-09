© 2022 KUNR
Politics and Policy
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Will Capitol rioters' guilty verdicts blunt extremism?

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published March 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM PST
A crowd of people with many signs and flags can be seen in front and on the U.S. Capitol building property during the 2021 insurrection.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.

News Brief 

The first trial of Jan. 6th Capitol rioters resulted in a guilty verdict Tuesday, with hundreds more insurrection-related cases ongoing, including more than 40 defendants from the Mountain West.

That includes 12 people from Colorado, eight from Arizona, seven from Utah, six from Idaho, and five from Montana, according to a U.S. Department of Justice database.

But as more verdicts and sentences are doled out, how will that affect the extremist movements that brought these people to the U.S. Capitol?

Travis McAdam is with the nonprofit Montana Human Rights Network. He says the response depends on how deep into an extremist network or conspiracy theory they’ve gone.

“You have people who have really only taken a few sips of that extremist Kool-aid, and the insurrection and the arrests and the trials hopefully can pull some of those people back a little bit, can open some eyes,” he said.

Some of those who have gone deeper into extremism have instead viewed the rioters as heroes or part of a larger conspiracy.

McAdam says the Oath Keepers militia saw significant negative effects from the capitol riot fallout. But he also says other far-right groups have used the pandemic and emerging political issues to try and recruit even more members.

Another major concern for him is that some of those involved in the Jan. 6th insurrection weren’t “card-carrying” members of far-right or conspiracy-minded groups, but still “got whipped up into a frenzy and stormed the capitol.”

“I think the other thing that these cases and these stories can show us is: how people are, if not radicalized, motivated to take action on these conspiracy theories,” he said.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags

Politics and Policy U.S. Capitolinsurrectionjanuary 6extremismdomestic extremism
Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is a regional Illinois reporter, based in Galesburg. On top of her work for Harvest Public Media, she also contributes to WVIK, Tri-States Public Radio and the Illinois Newsroom collaborative.
See stories by Madelyn Beck
