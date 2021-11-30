-
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and two other Republican lawmakers could become the subjects of congressional investigations after Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA, filed requests with the House Committee on Ethics and the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Hate groups have a presence in every state in the Mountain West with Colorado registering the highest number. The Southern Poverty Law Center counts 17 hate groups in the Centennial State that range from neo-Nazis to groups that target Muslims and LGBTQ people. Montana, meanwhile, has the highest rate per capita of hate groups in the region.
Three known members of anti-government group the Oath Keepers were the first to be charged with conspiring to commit violence after the insurrection at...
Rep. Lauren Boebert, the first woman to represent her district, has largely focused on things like gun rights and deepening division between political parties. Political analysts say this partisan pageantry has helped her carve a steep ascent into politics, emerging as an agent provocateur and drawing the ire of many across the nation along the way.
The Mountain West is home to dozens of far-right extremist groups. In the wake of the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6, lawmakers are mulling how to...
Federal prosecutors have charged a suspected leader of the far-right group the Oath Keepers with conspiracy, saying he helped plan and coordinate the Capitol riot.
Violent acts of insurrection like the U.S. Capitol mob have been incubating in the western U.S. for years, where self-described "patriots" have led armed uprisings, often with few legal consequences.
Activists pushing baseless claims about a "stolen" election mobilized in several cities in response to President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
Researchers have released a new guide for parents about how to keep their kids from being recruited by extremists online.
Hate-related activities are on the rise nationwide, and our region is seeing a disproportionate amount of these incidents given our population, especially…