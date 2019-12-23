Castro On Nevada: "I Think Of The Future"

By Dec 23, 2019
  • Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro meets with voters during a campaign stop in Minden.
    Former HUD Sec. Julian Castro meets with voters during a campaign stop in Minden.
    Paul Boger / KUNR Public Radio

Democratic Presidential hopeful Julian Castro recently made headlines when he criticized Iowa and New Hampshire's position as the first two nominating states for their lack of diversity.

It's one of the reasons, why the Texas Democrat has focused on the Silver State. Since announcing his candidacy, he's visited the Silver State more than any other candidate including going into rural areas often overlooked by major candidates. KUNR's Senior Political Reporter Paul Boger caught up with the Texas Democrat after a recent campaign event to talk about his candidacy and what he sees as the most pressing issues facing Nevadans.

“When I think about Nevada, I think about the future,” Castro said. “It's a growing state with a diverse population, but also a lot of the challenges that so many communities face in our country: a lack of housing opportunity for a lot of people, rising healthcare costs, the need for more job opportunities.”

On healthcare, Castro has proposed a modified “Medicare for All” plan. He says America should be the healthiest nation.

“I've talked about a plan that would base our healthcare system off of Medicare but also give people a private opt out if they have a strong private health insurance plan that they want to hold on to,” said Castro.

“People also need the ability to get medication that they can easily afford. And right now, medication costs too much. In the United States, we need to reform our patent laws, [and] allow for the importation of drugs. We need to allow the federal government to negotiate direct drug price prices directly with the manufacturers, make these important changes that will allow people to avail themselves of good health care and be healthier.”

For any significant healthcare reform, the next president is likely going to need bipartisanship support in Congress. The same is true for gun control. While reports show Americans overwhelmingingly support some measures like expanded background checks, the issues is a non-starter for conservative lawmakers. But Castro says the desire for change is out there. 

“The voters have the opportunity to elect a Congress and a Senate and a president that believes in common-sense gun safety legislation," said Castro. "I think they're going to do it. I think we're going to have an opportunity in January of 2021 to get something passed in an unprecedented way. We may not have 60 votes, but I'm willing to jump over the filibuster to get good common-sense gun safety legislation done.”

Tags: 
2020 Election
Nevada Democratic Caucus
Rural Campaigning
Julian Castro
healthcare

Related Content

Dems Look To Rural Nevadans For Votes

By Dec 20, 2019
A crowd lines up outside the Western Folklife Center in Elko to hear from former Vice President Joe Biden.
Paul Boger / KUNR Public Radio

As many as 15 Democrats could be up for consideration during Nevada's Democratic Caucus in February. With such a crowded presidential field, campaigns are working to drum up every vote by spending more time in rural counties. KUNR's Paul Boger reports.

Why Nevada's Democratic Caucuses May Be The Best Early Indicator

By Dec 16, 2019
Noah Glick

The first wave of Democratic voters will soon be making their choice for who they think should be the party’s presidential nominee. Nevada is the first state in the West to weigh in. It’s also the most diverse, making the Silver State more of a bellwether than other early voting states.

Voter Voices From Sen. Warren's Reno Town Hall

By Dec 11, 2019
Two women and a girl pose for a picture.
Lucia Starbuck

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren held a town hall in Reno Tuesday night. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck talked to attendees about issues that matter to them, like climate change and immigration.

Hundreds Show Up For Sen. Sanders In Reno

By Dec 10, 2019
Stephanie Serrano

Hundreds of voters gathered in Reno Monday night for Senator Bernie Sanders’ third visit to the Silver State. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano was there and spoke with regional voters.