2020 Election

A new survey of several Mountain West states found that 85% of respondents are concerned about our Democracy. Research firm Morning Consult talked with nearly 1900 people. Most were also concerned about misinformation and expect more violence similar to what we saw on January 6.
Congressman Mark Amodei talks elections, public lands and why he voted against the Jan. 6 commissionCongressman Mark Amodei has been representing Northern Nevada in Congress since 2011. He’s been an advocate for more local control of federal lands and…
In the early days of the pandemic and his first term as Nevada governor, Steve Sisolak closed casinos, which was the first time that’s happened since the…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.Heller Refuses To Say Who Won 2020 ElectionBy KUNR StaffFormer U.S. Senator…
Lucia Starbuck has covered the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year for KUNR Public Radio with Report for America, This Is Reno and Our Town Reno. In this…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Mar. 5, 2021.Nevada Reaches 5,000 COVID-19-Related Deaths One Year Into PandemicBy Paul…
Last summer, I met up with Ben Barto outside the small town of Dubois, Wyo. He's a huge Trump supporter and we were having a conversation about where he...
Update Thursday, Jan. 7, 8:48 a.m. PTNevada lawmakers continue to comment on the armed insurgency of the U.S. Capitol.U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto…
Members of Congress reconvened after pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol and halted election certification proceedings.
Biden was expected to deliver remarks on the economy but instead addressed the protesters who forcefully stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's election win.