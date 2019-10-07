Related Program: 
Mountain West News Bureau

Extinction Rebellion's Climate Protests Pop Up In The Mountain West

By 10 minutes ago
  • Extinction Rebellion Denver demonstrators block Speer Bouldevard on April 20, 2019, which led to several arrests.
    Extinction Rebellion Denver demonstrators block Speer Bouldevard on April 20, 2019, which led to several arrests.
    Extinction Rebellion Denver
Originally published on October 7, 2019 4:00 pm

A radical environmental movement that originated in the UK is now going international, with several chapters in the Mountain West. 

Extinction Rebellion, a self-described non-violent group that advocates for climate action, declared Monday the beginning of a two-week “international rebellion” marked by events in more than 60 cities worldwide, including a mass bike ride in Denver.

The group’s actions often involve disruptions such as shutting down busy streets. On Monday, for example, demonstrators blocked roads and bridges leading to the Palace of Westminster in central London, as The Washington Post reported.

John Hausdoerffer, dean of the School of Environment and Sustainability at Western Colorado University, said Extinction Rebellion’s brand of direct action is a tactic intended to influence public discourse.

“It takes all hands on deck,” Hausdoerffer said. “It takes careful, cautious data-driven scientists. It takes policy-makers who listen to all political perspectives of constituents. It takes citizens who demand change. It takes citizens who disagree with those citizens who demand change.”

As those events get underway, one Colorado member of the group is headed for trial.

Several Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested in the spring for trying to block a major road in Denver. One of them, Jason Coughlin, is challenging his arrest in court. Fellow activist Dave Robinson said that Coughlin hopes to use something called the climate necessity defense

“Which basically has to do with when you have two options and they both are horrible options,” Robinson said. “One being doing nothing and the other being breaking the law in order to bring about change.”

The jury trial is set for October 15th.

Extinction Rebellion’s presence is growing in the U.S. including chapters in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. 

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUER in Salt Lake City, KUNR in Nevada and KRCC and KUNC in Colorado.

Copyright 2019 91.5 KRCC. To see more, visit 91.5 KRCC.

Tags: 
extinction rebellion
climate crisis
climate change
climate activism

Related Content

Why These Colorado Kids Are Striking For Climate Action

By Sep 19, 2019

For the second time this year, kids around the world are striking from school to demand action around climate change. And it’s happening just before world leaders gather at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York City. There were only a handful of strikes in our region last time but this time there are several dozen.

U.S. Climate Crisis Committee Comes To Colorado For Answers

By Aug 6, 2019

For the first time ever, a congressional committee held a field hearing on the climate crisis. And it happened this week right here in the Mountain West — in Boulder, Colorado. 

Using Drones To Fight Climate Change

By Sep 3, 2019
Drones are increasingly being used to study the effects of wildfires. This drone is collecting data from a large prescribed burn earlier this year at the Fishlake National Forest in Utah.
Desert Research Institute

From more intense wildfires to prolonged droughts, climate change is impacting the ecology of the American West. That’s got researchers in our region looking at a new way to fight some of these impacts: drones.