Two separate times over the summer, the City of Reno in Nevada warned residents to avoid contact with local lakes and ponds where the explosive growth of…
The entire state of Nevada is under some level of drought. Wildfire season is already underway and the Sierra just experienced the second consecutive dry…
Researchers have found that it’s not just forests on the landscape that can help mitigate climate change. Meadows also provide an efficient way to keep…
Firefighters have long studied how fires behave to figure out where they’re going and how to keep people safe. But wildfires are becoming more...
The United States could see tens of thousands more violent crimes per year as climate change causes warmer winters, according to a new study by...
The climate crisis is threatening traditional ways of life throughout Indian Country. Now, tribal leaders and scientists are working together to help…
A radical environmental movement that originated in the UK is now going international, with several chapters in the Mountain West.