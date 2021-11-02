KUNR Today: Amodei not running for governor, Vaccine deadline here for some Nevada state employees

Read and listen to the morning news headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Congressman Amodei says he won't run for Nevada governor

By The Associated Press

Nevada’s only Republican in Congress isn’t going to run for governor in 2022. Congressman Mark Amodei announced Monday he will instead seek re-election to his House seat.

The 63-year-old Amodei has served in Congress since 2011 and previously represented Carson City in the Nevada state Legislature. He has called it important to be the lone Republican in the state’s congressional delegation.

Several GOP hopefuls have announced they’ll seek the party nomination for governor, including U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, venture capitalist Guy Nohra and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

Heller takes hardline on second amendment stance, distancing himself from Lombardo

By Tabitha Mueller, The Nevada Independent

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is using his views against gun control to distance himself from fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Heller took a hardline stance on firearms during a recent virtual Q&A with the Nevada Firearms Coalition. During the event, Heller stressed his support for a policy known as “constitutional carry,” the ability to carry concealed weapons without a permit. He also supports having no limits on high-capacity magazines.

Both policies stand in stark contrast to Lombardo’s more moderate support of universal background checks and limits on certain high-capacity magazines; however, both candidates oppose several measures already passed by state lawmakers, including the ban of so-called “ghost guns,” which are homemade firearms without serial numbers.

COVID-19 vaccine for kids likely to face misinformation

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5-11 is nearing the finish line for federal authorization, but it will likely face its own backlash and misinformation.

It’s one thing for adults to make vaccine decisions for themselves, but making decisions for very young children can be scarier and more emotional. Kids 12 and older can already get vaccinated, but experts expect another backlash from anti-vax groups against this new lower-dose vaccine for younger kids. That could include misleading and graphic videos intended to sow doubt.

To stop the spread of misinformation, though, experts advocate that people avoid social media. Instead, they suggest talking with your pediatrician or other trusted professionals who know your family and health background.

November 1 marked COVID-19 vaccine deadline for some State of Nevada employees

By Lucia Starbuck

Monday was the deadline for people in several sectors of Nevada to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Under one of Governor Steve Sisolak’s emergency regulations, state employees who work with vulnerable populations need to be fully vaccinated. This includes Nevada Department of Corrections staff along with workers at state-operated and licensed health care facilities. Additionally, public college students in Nevada need to be fully vaccinated in order to enroll in classes next semester.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Nevada or view the state COVID-19 dashboard.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

1 October Memorial Committee planning an open call for artists

By Lucretia Cunningham

Clark County’s 1 October Memorial Committee is in the initial phase of choosing a design team for the project, which will be a permanent memorial for the 2017 tragedy.

The committee is preparing to announce an open call for artists early next year. Current plans show even international artists will be invited to submit their qualifications, but no matter what, board member Kelly McMahill said there’s one thing the committee is dedicated to.

“I don’t think that this project should move forward, I don’t think any of us do, without a local artist involved somehow, in some manner, even if it’s not led by a local team,” McMahill said.

Ideally, any local team members will be Clark County residents who are skilled, connected in the Valley, and familiar with the Mojave Desert’s environment.

The committee is planning to review qualifications for up to 10 finalists. The top three candidates will have the opportunity to present their designs to the public. Committee members plan to decide on a name closer to the final project’s unveiling.

The next 1 October Committee meeting is scheduled for November 24th. Interested parties are invited for public commentary in person and online.

Nevada health insurance marketplace open

By Noah Glick

Open enrollment for health insurance on Nevada's marketplace opened Monday. The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange is offering 126 qualified health and dental plans for the 2022 calendar year.

Nevadans can receive federal subsidies to help pay for the plan, but they must apply through nevadahealthlink.com to qualify.

There are seven insurance providers offering plans on the exchange. The open enrollment period closes January 15.