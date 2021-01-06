Nevada Lawmakers, Leaders Condemn Violence At The Capitol

As pro-Trump extremists broke into the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. and erupted into chaos Wednesday, several Nevada lawmakers who were there marked themselves safe via Twitter and condemned their actions.

Republican Representative Mark Amodei, who has remained quiet about whether he would accept the election results, tweeted that “history was made for all the wrong reasons” and called the insurrection shameful.

Democratic Representative Steven Horsford tweeted his statement, saying the day’s events are a direct result of a call to arms by President Donald Trump. He says he still plans to certify the election results.

My statement on today's violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Cx3WehCZOH — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 6, 2021

Democratic Representative Susie Lee thanked Capitol Police and called the day “an attack on democracy itself.”

My staff & I are safe. We are waiting for law enforcement to secure the area, and I’m grateful to Capitol Police for protecting us and our democratic institutions.



This is an attack on democracy itself. All the violent rhetoric and conspiracy theories. This is what we feared. — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) January 6, 2021

Democratic Representative Dina Titus tweeted that the events are attempting to destroy democracy, but she added the pro-Trump extremists won’t succeed.

As I shelter in place, lawless domestic terrorists encouraged by the President of the United States are attempting to destroy our democracy. They will not succeed. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) January 6, 2021

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported both of Nevada’s Senators, Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, as being safe. Cortez Masto called the events un-American.

The events at the U.S. Capitol are un-American and unacceptable. I’m thankful for the Capitol Police who are working hard to ensure that we all stay safe. I condemn this violence in every way possible. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) January 6, 2021

Several Nevada lawmakers also took to Twitter to condemn the violence that transpired Wednesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted that the chaos was the opposite of patriotic and called it “undemocratic and un-American.”

The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic -- it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021

Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted throughout the day. He first shared a video of pro-Trump extremists fighting with federal police, calling their actions “a riot, not a protest. Period.” Ford later tweeted he’s praying for the United States during this dark time.

What we are experiencing in our Nation’s Capitol is a terrifying attack on our democratic republic.



I’m praying that no one else is harmed in this violent attempt to overthrow our government, and I’m praying for our Country on this a dark day in our history.



May God Bless us. — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) January 6, 2021

Republican Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer from Carson City and Washoe County called the images horrific. He called on other leaders to condemn the actions and for criminals to be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

The images emerging from the US Capitol are horrific and show actions that are patently un-American. Every leader who believes in the value and virtue of our nation needs to condemn these actions, and the criminals should be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. — Ben Kieckhefer (@Ben_Kieckhefer) January 6, 2021

Democratic Majority State Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro also tweeted, calling others to speak out against the violence and the “disgraceful lies that led to it.” She added the pro-Trump extremists’ actions are an attempt to overturn a fair election.

What is happening at the U.S. Capitol today is un-American, and unacceptable. These rioters’ actions are nothing short of an illegal attempt to overturn a free and fair election. Every elected leader must speak out against this violence and the disgraceful lies that led to it. — Nicole Cannizzaro (@Nicole4Nevada) January 6, 2021

Former governor and current University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval tweeted the situation is an attempt to hijack the foundation of our democracy.

The situation in Washington, D.C. is a clear attempt to hijack the very foundation of our democracy. I am hoping for the safety of all members of Congress and law enforcement. Our democracy will remain firm. “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” — Brian Sandoval (@Pres_Sandoval) January 6, 2021

