Nevada Lawmakers, Leaders Condemn Violence At The Capitol

By 8 hours ago
  • A tweet by Republican Representative Mark Amodei that reads, “January 6, 2021: History made today for all the wrong reasons. Shameful. All our Washington staff are safe.”
    RepMarkAmodei Via Twitter

As pro-Trump extremists broke into the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. and erupted into chaos Wednesday, several Nevada lawmakers who were there marked themselves safe via Twitter and condemned their actions.

Republican Representative Mark Amodei, who has remained quiet about whether he would accept the election results, tweeted that “history was made for all the wrong reasons” and called the insurrection shameful.

Democratic Representative Steven Horsford tweeted his statement, saying the day’s events are a direct result of a call to arms by President Donald Trump. He says he still plans to certify the election results.

Democratic Representative Susie Lee thanked Capitol Police and called the day “an attack on democracy itself.”

Democratic Representative Dina Titus tweeted that the events are attempting to destroy democracy, but she added the pro-Trump extremists won’t succeed.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reported both of Nevada’s Senators, Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, as being safe. Cortez Masto called the events un-American.

Several Nevada lawmakers also took to Twitter to condemn the violence that transpired Wednesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted that the chaos was the opposite of patriotic and called it “undemocratic and un-American.”

Attorney General Aaron Ford tweeted throughout the day. He first shared a video of pro-Trump extremists fighting with federal police, calling their actions “a riot, not a protest. Period.” Ford later tweeted he’s praying for the United States during this dark time.

Republican Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer from Carson City and Washoe County called the images horrific. He called on other leaders to condemn the actions and for criminals to be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Democratic Majority State Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro also tweeted, calling others to speak out against the violence and the “disgraceful lies that led to it.” She added the pro-Trump extremists’ actions are an attempt to overturn a fair election.

Former governor and current University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval tweeted the situation is an attempt to hijack the foundation of our democracy.

