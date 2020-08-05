Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, Aug. 5

7:33 p.m. | August 5, 2020

Nevada Reports 649 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths Wednesday

By Jayden Perez

The State of Nevada reported 649 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases over 52,800. The death toll statewide is 890, according to the state’s online dashboard, with 28 deaths reported Wednesday.

Washoe County Reports 78 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County reported a new COVID-19-related death Wednesday. The individual was a man in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. The new death total is 116.

The county also reported 78 new cases of COVID-19. There are now over 1,000 active cases and more than 5,500 total cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County.

Quad-Counties Report Seven New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

By KUNR Staff

Carson City Health and Human Services reported one COVID-19-related death Wednesday in the Quad-Counties, along with seven new positive cases and 26 recoveries. The deceased was a Carson City resident in his 50s. There have now been 13 deaths in the Quad-Counties, which include Carson City, along with Storey, Lyon and Douglas Counties, and 127 cases there remain active.

California Virus Cases Underreported, Health Official Says

By The Associated Press

California's top health official says figures showing California has slowed the rate of coronavirus infections may be in doubt. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says counties haven't been receiving full counts on the number of tests conducted, nor the number of positive tests.

On Tuesday, Ghaly blamed a technical problem affecting the state's database that receives lab results and makes them available to local health departments. Ghaly says it's unclear when the problem will be fixed.

The announcement came a day after Governor Gavin Newsom gave an optimistic report on California's virus-fighting efforts.

California School Waivers Will Require Detailed Planning

By The Associated Press

The California Federation of Teachers, one of the state's two powerful teachers unions, is warning that reopening schools would be "reckless."

They made the comment after Governor Gavin Newsom released details for California elementary schools seeking to reopen with in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic. Guidelines are for public, private and charter schools seeking permission to resume in-person classes if their county is on a coronavirus monitoring list.

The California Association of Private School Organizations says it has seen "considerable interest" in applying for the reopening waivers. County health officers will decide whether to send the applications to the state for final consideration.

Lyon County Cuts Its Early Childhood Education Program

By Jayden Perez

Lyon County School District has cut its early childhood education program due to coronavirus restrictions. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, more than 250 children could be without education services.

The cut was made to increase classroom sizes for older students, as well as to address the reduced funding they will be receiving for the program. Private preschool programs might take in a few displaced preschoolers, but they don’t have the capacity to take in everyone. There are also concerns that low-income parents who can’t afford private preschools will suffer.

Washoe County School District has confirmed that it will be offering preschool programs at the start of the upcoming school year.

