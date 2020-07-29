Novel Coronavirus in Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, July 29

8:20 p.m. | July 29, 2020

Washoe Co. Reports Three COVID-19-related Deaths Wednesday

By Paul Boger

Health officials in Washoe County reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. That brings the area's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 4,965. The county also reported three new deaths related to the virus.

There have been 111 coronavirus-related deaths in Washoe County, and 1,220 cases are considered active.

In the Quad-Counties, Carson City Health and Human Services reported 16 new positive cases, bringing the area total to 652, and 138 cases remain active there.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has grown to nearly 46,000. That's an increase of 870 since Tuesday morning. In total, 780 people have died; that’s 21 more than the previous day.

Washoe Co. District Health Officer Voices Concerns Over School Opening Plan

By Paul Boger

Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick said he's concerned with plans to reopen the state's second-largest school district next month.

The Washoe County school board voted Tuesday to reopen schools for all kindergarten and elementary classrooms.

It also gave the final go-ahead on a hybrid plan for middle and high school students to be taught in person two days a week with distance learning every other day.

“I'm quite concerned that we could have a much, much worse situation ahead of us if we're reopening under conditions where we already have high rates of transmission,” Dick said to reporters Wednesday.

School and health officials say they are still working on protocols for what happens to a class or school if there is an outbreak.

Those details are expected later this week.

Tourism, Gaming Slow To Recover Amidst Pandemic

By The Associated Press

Nevada's tourism has, so far, seen slow recovery since casinos reopened in early June.

According to monthly reports, the number of passengers flying into Las Vegas was down nearly 77 percent compared with a year ago.

Casino winnings, statewide, are also down more than 45 percent.

The almost $567 million in statewide "gaming win" that the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday was an improvement from near-zero in April and May due to coronavirus closures.

Casinos in Reno and Sparks, on the other hand, showed positive signs, with casino winnings down only 7.4 percent compared with June 2019.

Gaming taxes are the second-largest source of revenue for the state.

Nevada To Expand Contact Tracing

By The Associated Press

Health officials in Nevada plan to expand contact tracing capabilities as part of a new reopening plan that targets high-risk businesses rather than entire industries.

The state has traced the origin of about 15 percent of the state's nearly 46,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials also plan to hire additional staff and expand the list of questions asked during case investigations to better understand where the virus spreads.

Meanwhile, unemployment continues to plague Nevada and its tourism-dependent economy.

Casino giant MGM Resorts International has alerted thousands of furloughed employees that they'll lose their jobs because entertainment, concerts and sports events are not scheduled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Get Caught Up:

July 28 | Regional Updates

Nevada Reports More Than 1,000 Additional Cases Of COVID-19

Washoe County Reports One COVID-19-Related Death

DMV Announces Many Drivers Can Renew License Online

Some Nevadans Didn’t Receive Additional $600 In Unemployment Benefits Due To System Error

Federal Government Argues Over Extending Federal Unemployment Benefits

Nevada AG Signs Letter Urging Trump To Stop Prohibiting Hospitals From Reporting COVID-19 Data To CDC

Bars in Humboldt, Lander And Lyon Allowed To Open Their Doors

Lawmakers Are Not Getting Tested For COVID-19 Ahead Of Second Special Session

Quad-Counties Report 21 New Cases Of COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak Releases Directive Geared At Reopening Schools Safely

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our updates and resources page.