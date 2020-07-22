Regional Novel Coronavirus in Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, July 22

7:40 p.m. | July 22, 2020

Nevada Reports 28 Deaths Wednesday

By KUNR Staff

The state of Nevada is reporting 28 new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the death toll to more than 700. The state also reported more than 1,100 new cases on its online dashboard. Nearly 38,700 positive cases have been confirmed across the state.

Washoe Co. Health Officials Say Many Cases Are Due To Not Wearing Masks At Social Events

By Jayden Perez

Washoe County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. 57 new recoveries have also been reported. There are over 1,100 active cases and more than 4,300 total cases of COVID-19 in Washoe County.

Washoe County also reported that there are delays in testing due to the number of people being tested. Results can take from five days to over one week.

In addition, a significant number of cases have come from people not wearing masks during social events with people outside of their household. County officials recommend limiting gatherings to less than 25 people.

Quad-Counties, Elko Report New Cases

By KUNR Staff

Carson City Health and Human Services reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 14 additional recoveries. The new cases include 7 Carson City residents, 3 Douglas County residents, and one Lyon County resident. The region has reported more than 540 cases.

Elko County health officials are reporting six new positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries Wednesday. Four cases are currently being hospitalized. At this point, there have been 350 confirmed cases in Elko County and nearly 90 remain active.

Veterans Home In Sparks Reports A Fourth Death

By KUNR Staff

The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks is reporting that another resident there has died from COVID-19-related complications. There have now been four deaths there related to the virus. 27 residents and staff members have recovered.

The resident who died most recently was an Army Vietnam veteran in his 70s with underlying medical conditions. All other residents have recovered except one, who remains in stable condition pending further testing. Five staff members are still positive for the virus and are quarantined at home.

RTC Reports A Driver Has Tested Positive

By KUNR Staff

The Regional Transportation Commission, or RTC, reported Wednesday that it has learned from Washoe County's transit contractor that a bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The driver has not been working since July 13, which is when the employee took a COVID test which later came back positive.

In an RTC statement, officials explained that "the driver did not have any exposure or close-contact interactions with passengers within the guidelines of 15 minutes or more and less than six feet."

California Sets Single Day Record For New Covid-19 Infections

By The Associated Press

California's confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 409,000, surpassing New York for most in the nation. But New York's 32,520 deaths are by far the highest total in the country and four times more than California's tally. And New York's rate of confirmed infections of about 2,100 per 100,000 people is twice that of California's rate.

U.S. government data has determined that reported and confirmed coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections. Los Angeles County has experienced a surge of new infections among people under age 41.

