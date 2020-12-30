Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: December 30, 2020

7:00 p.m. | December 30, 2020

More Than 25,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Administered In Nevada

By Lucia Starbuck

More than 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada. These first rounds of shots come at a critical time.

State officials say the number of vaccines administered is likely higher, but there’s a lag in reporting that data. This first round has gone to frontline workers along with staff and residents in long term care facilities.

Vaccinations are taking place as the state positivity rate has remained high throughout this month — at about 20%. Nevada has the second highest rate across the country.

Statewide, there have been an average of over 1,600 new cases per day over the last two weeks, and an average of 19 deaths per day during that same period.

And staffed hospital beds are 82% occupied in Nevada.

In a recent press conference, Governor Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans to stay home for New Year’s Eve. He called a planned outdoor event in downtown Las Vegas, which is expected to draw a crowd of thousands, “irresponsible.”

And in Washoe County, 319 additional cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths were reported Wednesday.

Health District Says Pace Of Vaccinations Going Well In Washoe

By Lucia Starbuck

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says Washoe is ‘hitting a pretty good pace’ with administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dick says almost half of the roughly 30,000 Washoe residents in Tier 1 have been vaccinated. This group includes health care workers, first responders and staff and residents in long term care facilities.

He added that, as of right now, the county is set to move to Tier 2 in late January, or once roughly 80% of Tier 1 is vaccinated.

Tier 2 includes essential workers in industries including postal services, retail, food, and transportation, along with teachers.

You can see the Washoe County Health District’s COVID-19 vaccine FAQ here.

Nevada Revises Vaccine Plan But Assures Delivery Is Smooth

By The Associated Press

Nevada health officials say they have administered nearly 26,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines - about 16% of the state's initial December allocation - and plan to move people older than 75 to the next tier of its distribution plan.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday the state had experienced relatively few challenges in distributing vaccines to hospitals, county health departments and pharmacies.

The federal government initially allocated 164,150 doses to Nevada for December. But on Dec. 18, the federal government alerted Nevada and 12 other states that it would provide thousands fewer doses than initially planned. Sisolak called the change disruptive and baffling.

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Elects New Chairperson, Begins Administering COVID-19 Vaccine

By Lucia Starbuck

Janet Davis was elected as councilwoman for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, making her the second woman to hold the position, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. She will be sworn in on January 8.

Davis, who currently serves on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Council, is a voting rights advocate. She helped establish a polling location on the reservation.

She's taking the post during a critical time in the pandemic. There have been a total of about 170 cases since the pandemic began according to the Pyramid Lake Tribal Health Clinic.

Davis told the RGJ she’s seen the virus affect several intergenerational families, including her own.

The Tribal Health Clinic received a shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and began vaccinating elders in the community, starting with those over the age of 70, this week.

Smiling With Hope Pizza In Reno To Close Temporarily

By Lucia Starbuck

A Reno pizzeria called Smiling with Hope Pizza will be temporarily closing next month despite seeing steady business throughout the pandemic, according to KRNV.

The owners, Walter and Judy Gloshinski, say they are closing during this time because they are in a high risk group as seniors, and with the surge of COVID-19 cases, don’t want to contract the virus.

The pizzeria takes pride in hiring adults with developmental disabilities, and currently has three adults with disabilities on their staff now, along with college-age students. The owners say they plan to bring the staff back as soon as they reopen in the future.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Uptick In Las Vegas Area Homeless Deaths But Not From Virus

By The Associated Press

Problems magnified by the coronavirus, but not the virus itself, are being blamed for a rise in deaths in the Las Vegas area's homeless population.

Local public health officials and homeless advocates tell the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the number of fatalities on the street is up 16% compared to last year.

Yet, the COVID-19 test positivity rate among homeless communities is about the same as the general population.

Clark County reports 186 homeless people died from Jan. 1 to Dec. 4. That amounts to a rate of 35 deaths for every 1,000, which is six more than in 2019.

California Governor Offers Plans To Reopen In-Person Schools

By The Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom encouraged schools to resume in-person education some time this spring. He wants to start with the youngest students returning to school, and promised $2 billion in state aid to promote coronavirus testing, increased ventilation of classrooms and personal protective equipment.

He said the recommendation announced Wednesday was driven by increasing evidence that there are lower risks and increased benefits from in-person instruction particularly for the youngest students.

The proposal comes as California remains consumed by a growing pandemic crisis. Newsom reported 432 additional deaths Tuesday. But hope is on the horizon as vaccines begin rolling out, with educators among those recommended for shots after the initial round goes to health care workers.

New California Laws Address Virus, Fires, Law Enforcement

By The Associated Press

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing California state lawmakers to twice shut down their sessions for weeks at a time, they still managed to pass hundreds of bills. Most take effect with the new year.

One new law requires an investigation by the state attorney general any time police kill an unarmed civilian. Others allow more oversight of sheriffs and require evaluations of peace officers to include any racial bias.

One bill signed into law says homeowners in fire-prone areas must further reduce vegetation within 100 feet of structures. And another says employers must quickly notify workers of potential coronavirus exposure.

Get Caught Up:

December 30, 2020 | Regional Updates

COVID-19 Vaccines Available For Washoe County Medical Personnel

Governor Sisolak Issues Statement On Federal Stimulus Deal

About 40% Of Washoe County’s Total COVID-19-Related Deaths Reported in December Alone

Cities Of Reno, Sparks Partner With Walgreens For COVID-19 Testing

Washoe County Continues To See High Number Of Deaths From Pre-Thanksgiving Surge

Nevada Researchers Say COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Effective Against Virus Mutations

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.