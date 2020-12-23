Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, December 23, 2020

6:30 p.m. | December 23, 2020

Washoe County Continues To See High Number Of Deaths From Pre-Thanksgiving Surge

By Lucia Starbuck

Over the last two weeks, 1900 new cases per day have been reported, on average, in Nevada. Statewide, the test positivity rate remains high - at around 20% - and has for the last several weeks.

There are currently about 2,000 patients hospitalized for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 in Nevada. The state recently reported 46 additional deaths. This is double the daily average seen over the last two weeks.

And in Washoe County, deaths are being reported in high numbers, with over a third of the total reported in December. Washoe health officials report the rise in deaths are due to the surge of cases prior to Thanksgiving. That’s because deaths tend to trail new cases by about a month. Health officials have reported fewer daily cases over the last several days compared to the end of November.

The Washoe County Health District reported 231 additional COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Wednesday.

And with the recent roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said they’ve been inundated with calls from the public. People are asking for priority. Dick said vaccine distribution is based on federal and state guidelines, and the county won’t veer from those set plans.

Statewide, about 16,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

Nevada Researchers Say COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Effective Against Virus Mutations

By Lucia Starbuck

A new variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom, and researchers in Nevada are closely monitoring this development.

The head of the Nevada State Public Health Lab, Dr. Mark Pandori, said the virus found overseas has had several mutations. But Pandori says the vaccine will still likely be effective.

“From our previous experience in virology, it would require far more mutation than is seen in this particular strain,” Pandori said.

This strain hasn’t been found in Nevada yet. But, the state lab has identified a mutation unique to northern Nevada. Researchers are still trying to learn more about this particular variant in the region.

The state lab is expecting to receive new equipment next month to help with surveillance of the virus.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Get Caught Up:

December 16, 2020 | Regional Updates

Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor In Reno To Close By End Of 2020

DETR Announces Two-Day Delay In Some Unemployment Benefits

St. Mary’s To Continue Postponing Elective Surgeries

Nevada To Recieve Less COVID-19 Vaccine Than Expected

Nevada’s Democratic Congresswoman Susie Lee Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Washoe County School District To Continue Providing Meals Throughout Winter Break

City Of Reno Cancels Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.