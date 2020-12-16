Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

5:50 p.m. | December 16, 2020

Washoe County Reports More Than 100 Deaths Related To COVID-19 In December So Far

By Michelle Billman

Washoe County health officials are reporting six new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the death toll to more than 380. The most recent deaths include people ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s.

Fifty of those deaths occurred in the last week, and there have been more than 100 deaths so far in December.

The county also reported nearly 330 new cases of the virus; 87 percent of staffed hospital beds in Washoe are occupied.

Statewide, Nevada reported 57 deaths related to the virus, a new record that Governor Steve Sisolak called a “somber milestone.”

DETR Announces Two-Day Delay In Some Unemployment Benefits

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada’s agency that oversees unemployment insurance, the Department of Employee, Training and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that some benefit payments are delayed, according to KTVN.

The delay is expected to be resolved by Thursday.

KRNV is reporting that there were nearly 8,800 new unemployment claims filed the week ending on December 5.

Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor In Reno To Close By End Of 2020

By Olivia Ali

Jub Jub’s Thirst Parlor in Reno will permanently close its doors at the end of the year. The live music venue lost a majority of its profits when the pandemic hit, according to KOLO-8.

In Nevada, all bars are to operate at no more than 25% occupancy under the state’s COVID-19 mitigation directives.

Nevada Residents Protest Virus Regulations At Washoe County Board Of County Commissioners Meeting

By The Associated Press

Washoe County officials say more than 60 residents testified about coronavirus restrictions during a county commission meeting and some argued against mask mandates.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that all residents voiced their concerns earlier this week about businesses being destroyed and children lacking quality education. Many of those that spoke were either not wearing masks or were wearing them improperly.

None of the commissioners reminded residents of a statewide mask mandate that requires masks be worn. Commission Chair Bob Lucey says officers patrolled aisles and removed at least five people who did not follow the rules.

California Virus Surge Brings Field Hospitals, Body Bags

By The Associated Press

Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities. They are also scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile the state is distributing 5,000 body bags mostly to the hard-hit Los Angeles and San Diego areas and has 60 refrigerated trailers standing by as makeshift morgues.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the number of average daily deaths has quadrupled from a month ago. The escalating crisis might not abate for two months despite the arrival of the first doses of vaccines this week.

Get Caught Up:

December 16, 2020 | Regional Updates

RTC Cancels New Year’s Eve Free Safe Ride

First Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine Lands In Nevada As 2,579 New Cases Reported

Nevada Reports Record Number Of Dead On Thursday

Pandemic Shutdowns Possible Cause Of Lower Graduation Rates

Nearly 50% Of Nevadans Surveyed Said They’re Behind On Rent And Could Face Eviction Within Two Months

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.