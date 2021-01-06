Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

7:09 p.m. | January 6, 2021

Nevada Reports Grim Record Of 60 COVID-19-Related Deaths Wednesday

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 has taken the lives of nearly 3,300 Nevadans and a grim record of 60 COVID-19-related deaths were reported today.

Washoe is also seeing a high number of deaths, with 29 lives lost in the county since the start of the new year. There have been a total of 518 deaths so far.

Statewide, an average of nearly 1,600 new daily cases have been reported. In Nevada, the test positivity rate has remained around 20% for a little over a month and 81% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

Washoe officials reported 255 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Washoe County To Vaccinate K-12 Staff Saturday

By Lucia Starbuck

Some counties in Nevada are expected to begin vaccinating people in Tier 2 within a week.

Faculty and staff at K-12 schools in Washoe County are able to get their shot at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center on Saturday. They must make arrangements with their employers.

Those in Tier 1 who still haven’t been vaccinated yet, can still receive one.

Quad-Counties will also start vaccinating educators and day care workers starting on Monday.

Clark County is also expected to start vaccinating adults over the age of 75 next week according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Renown Staff To Receive Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine Friday

By Lucia Starbuck

Some health care workers at Renown will be getting their second COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. KRNV is reporting about 86% of the hospital’s staff has already received their first shot.

The second dose will ultimately provide about 95% protection from the virus.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Gov. Steve Sisolak To Deliver State Of The State Address Online

By The Associated Press

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will pre-record his second State of the State address and publish it online on Jan. 19 as a health precaution because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor announced Tuesday that he would also release his proposed budget the day before his address.

The speech will emphasize the governor's priorities before the state's legislative session begins in February.

The state is facing a substantial deficit because of the pandemic. In November, Sisolak had told state agencies to prepare for 12% budget cuts in each of the next two fiscal years. A special session last summer had made $1 billion in cuts from the previous budget.

California Hospital Quickly Vaccinates 850 People After Freezer Fails

By The Associated Press

A hospital in Northern California quickly vaccinated 850 people after a freezer that was holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines failed, prompting officials to do an emergency distribution of the vaccines before they spoiled.

An outage Monday left a refrigerator at a medical center in Mendocino County without power.

Spokeswoman Cici Winiger told the Ukiah Daily Journal that by the time hospital officials realized the freezer had malfunctioned, they had 2.5 hours to distribute the vaccines. Hundreds of county residents were given the vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis.

