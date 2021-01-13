Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

6:30 p.m. | January 12, 2021

Nevada Sees Nearly 100 COVID-19 Deaths In Two Days

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 deaths continue to climb in Nevada. There are about 3,600 COVID-19-related deaths in the state. There have been nearly 100 COVID-19-related deaths since Monday.

Statewide, there has been an average of nearly 1,800 new daily cases over the last two weeks. There are nearly 1,800 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases and 82% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

Nevada’s test positivity rate is currently almost 22% and has slowly ticked up from 20% at the beginning of the month.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Several Counties In Nevada To Begin Vaccinating Adults 70+

By Lucia Starbuck

Several counties in Nevada will begin vaccinating adults over the age of 70.

Renown Health will begin administering the vaccine to Washoe County residents over 70 at their drive-through vaccination site located at their South Meadows campus starting Thursday. Appointments are required. You can find more information, including how to sign up, here.

The Washoe County Health District is still vaccinating K-12 faculty and staff at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

The Quad-Counties will also begin vaccinating residents over 70 next week. Proof of residency and age are required at the time of vaccination. Appointments are required. To sign up, please click here, or call the Quad-Counties hotline at 775-434-1988 if you need assistance.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting multiple agencies in the Las Vegas Valley are also opening vaccination appointments for adults over the age of 70.

The Southern Nevada Health District is scheduling appointments for those over 70 here. The University Medical Center of Southern Nevada scheduling can be found here and North Las Vegas is accepting pre-registration appointments here.

Washoe County Health District Needs Help Administering Vaccine

By Lucia Starbuck

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada isn’t going as quickly as state officials would like. The state needs to ramp up distribution efforts, and that’s why local health officials are looking to expand their operations.

Right now, the Washoe County Health District is working with local fire departments. The head of the health district Kevin Dick said the next goal is to partner with local hospitals and pharmacies for distribution. But, that might be hard because he said they rarely have a heads-up about their weekly allotment.

“We have no line of sight, beyond a few days in front of us sometimes, as to how much vaccine we’re going to get. We only know on Friday, how much vaccine we’re going to get the next Monday, to take us through the next week,” Dick said.

Dick attributed these challenges to a lack of transparency from the federal government.

The district has received over 22,000 doses. About 11,000 went directly to local hospitals and first responders, and the health district has administered over 8,000, leaving about 13% unused so far.

65% Of Nevadans Say They’re Likely To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Survey Says

By Lucia Starbuck

The University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine released findings from a survey of roughly 5,000 Nevadans and 1,000 health care workers about their acceptance toward taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 65% of the general public surveyed said they would likely get a vaccine when the survey was conducted last month. Researchers noted Black, Hispanic and rural residents were found to be more hesitant.

As for health care workers surveyed, about 77% said they are likely to get the vaccine and 83% would recommend it to their patients.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

California Sees Bright Spot In 'Most Intense Surge' Of Virus

By The Associated Press

California is lifting a stay-at-home order for 13 northern counties because of improving hospital conditions but most of the state's population remains under tight restrictions because of the deadly coronavirus surge.

The state on Tuesday lifted a December ban on outdoor dining, hair and nail salons and other services for the Sacramento region. But three other regions with most of the state's population are still struggling because their intensive care units are packed with COVID-19 patients.

California is averaging 42,000 new cases daily. Officials are trying to ramp up vaccinations to slow the infection rate.

Get Caught Up:

January 13, 2021 | Regional Updates

Nevada Surpasses 250,000 COVID-19 Cases

Washoe County Has Moved Into Tier Two For Vaccinations

Nearly 50 Lives Lost In Washoe Since Start Of New Year

WCSD Creates Vaccination Ranking System

Nevada Test Positivity More Than Double Benchmark Set By State

Washoe County To Vaccinate K-12 Staff Saturday

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.