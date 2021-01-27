Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

6:33 p.m. | January 27, 2021

Nevada’s COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate Continues To Fall

By Paul Boger

Nevada's COVID-19 test positivity rate has declined for the second-straight week. Essentially, it keeps track of how many people in the state, on average, are testing positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis.

That number has fallen over the past couple of weeks, from a high of 21.7% to a new rate of 18.6%. The World Health Organization's goal is to keep that number below 5%.

At the same time, Nevada has seen an overall decline in the two-week rolling average of new daily cases. Health officials still reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Statewide, Nevada COVID Response confirmed more than a thousand new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. So far, 273,873 people in Nevada have contracted the virus and more than 4,134 have died.

The Washoe County Health District reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and 138 new cases on Wednesday. They also reported nearly twice as many recoveries. There are 12,468 active cases. COVID-19 has killed 587 people in Washoe County since the start of the pandemic.

In the Quad Counties area, health officials reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19. That brings the area's total death toll to 184. Recoveries, otherwise, outpaced new cases. Roughly 4,000 cases remain active.

Three New MIS-C Cases Reported In Washoe County

By Jayden Perez

Three new pediatric cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C have been reported in Washoe County.

All three cases were younger than 10 years old and have since recovered. MIS-C is a rare disease associated with previous COVID-19 infection.

The disease inflames the body’s organs and can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under 20 years old.

According to early studies by Centers for Disease Control, approximately two-thirds of these cases did not have pre-existing medical conditions prior to onset of the disease.

Washoe Health Officials Respond To UK Variant Entering Nevada

By Jayden Perez

Earlier this week, it was reported that the COVID-19 UK variant, known as B.1.1.7 entered Nevada through a symptomatic patient with an address in Las Vegas.

In a press conference, Washoe County Health officials said that no local cases of the variant have been reported cases so far.

According to District Health Officer Kevin Dick that doesn’t mean the variant won’t have an impact on the region.

“So, while we have not had any cases reported yet in Washoe County, we anticipate there may very well be this variant in the community already. So, it’s very important that people continue to exercise the mitigation measures of wash our hands, watch our distance, wear our masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dick.

Dick also said that he believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will be effective against the variant. In addition, the variant will not have an impact on vaccine rollout plans. Vaccines will be administered in line with the supply that Washoe County is allotted.

Renown Official Expresses Concern About People Not Seeking Routine Care

By Jayden Perez

Officials from Renown Health have expressed concern over delays with community members seeking routine treatment during the pandemic.

According to physician Dr. Bret Frey, a lack of public confidence in the safety of visiting healthcare facilities has resulted in missed checkups. In more serious cases, some individuals who suffered strokes or heart attacks have also delayed going into the emergency room.

“Well we’ve seen a number of patients come in on a delayed basis and that’s our chief concern. For folks that come in with delayed stroke symptoms that have progressed, time is brain and muscle, especially with stroke and heart attacks. I think that it’s important that people have a renewed level of confidence in the systems that serve them,” said Frey.

Frey says patients are also missing preventative exams such as mammograms and colonoscopies.

Get Caught Up:

January 27, 2021 | Regional Updates

Nevada Records Fewer Than 1,000 New COVID Cases Two Days-In-A-Row

More Contagious Coronavirus Strain Found In Nevada

Washoe County To Receive Static Vaccine Allocation For Next 2-4 Weeks

Nevada’s COVID-19 Death Toll Is Approaching 4,000

Downward Trend Appears In Nevada’s New COVID Case Count

More Vaccine Needed To Ramp-Up Inoculation Efforts in Washoe County

Nevada Reports Grim Record Of COVID-19 Deaths, Breaking Previous Record Set Saturday

Washoe County Health District Vaccinating Educators And Small Law Enforcement Agencies

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.