Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, January 20, 2021

6:13 p.m. | January 20, 2021

Nevada Reports Grim Record Of COVID-19 Deaths, Breaking Previous Record Set Saturday

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada reported a grim record of 71 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. This breaks Saturday’s previous record of 63 lives lost. There have been a total of over 3,800 COVID-19 deaths since March.

In Nevada, on average, there have been about 1,500 new daily cases over the last two weeks, along with 20 deaths daily during the same time period.

There are over 1,700 people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 statewide and 77% of staffed hospital beds are occupied, according to the Nevada Hospital Association.

The Washoe County Health District reported five additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 573. The county also reported 68 additional cases.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Washoe County Health District Vaccinating Educators And Small Law Enforcement Agencies

By Lucia Starbuck

The Washoe County Health District has administered over 11,000 COVID-19 vaccines. They’ve received over 17,000 doses, meaning they’ve used up nearly 65% of the doses they have on hand.

The health district is currently prioritizing industries such as education, childcare facilities, tutoring centers, small law enforcement agencies and Nevada System of Higher Education staff.

For seniors over the age of 70, Renown Health, Saint Mary’s, Smith’s and Walgreens are scheduling appointments for vaccinations.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

California Pins Vaccine Hopes On Biden Administration

By The Associated Press

California officials are pinning their hopes on President-elect Joe Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a surge that has packed hospitals and morgues.

Doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been arriving haphazardly as they make their way from the federal government through the state and finally to counties, cities and hospitals.

San Francisco's public health department says it's likely to run out of vaccine on Thursday. But Mayor London Breed and others say they're hopeful that Biden will provide more resources for vaccination after he's inaugurated on Wednesday.

California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases.

Audit: More Virus Money Should Have Gone To Small Counties

By The Associated Press

California's auditor says the state should have spent more money helping its smaller counties battle the coronavirus.

Auditor Elaine Howle said the state's 16 most populous counties got nearly twice the amount per person than the 42 smaller counties. That's because the state decided to send some of its allocation to those large counties éven though they had already gotten direct funding from the federal government.

The Department of Finance said the state Legislature approved the funding strategy. The audit was the first of Howle's reports looking at how the state is spending billions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid.

