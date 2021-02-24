Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

5:47 p.m. | February 24, 2021

Nearly 8% of Washoe County Fully Vaccinated

By Lucia Starbuck

About 579,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Nevada. More than 12% of Nevadans have received their first shot and almost 6% have received both doses.

This comes as the state is reporting an average of a little over 300 new daily cases and 11 deaths per day over the last two weeks.

During that same time period in Washoe County, officials are reporting an average of 42 daily cases.

But on Tuesday, the county reported more than 100 cases. The head of the Washoe County Health District Kevin Dick said on Wednesday it was “somewhat disturbing.” He said some of those cases potentially stemmed from Super Bowl gatherings.

Washoe County reported two COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

Nearly 8% of Washoe County residents have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Vaccine Eligibility For Seniors 65 Plus Has Opened In Washoe County

By Isaac Hoops

The Washoe County Health District has made vaccines available for seniors age 65 to 69. This decision came after the remaining seniors in the age group of 70 and up were contacted this week. Washoe County District Health Officer, Kevin Dick, said email invites will be sent out soon to those who have signed up for the 65 and up waiting list.

Distribution for this age group through the district will begin at the Livestock Event center, however there are also pharmacies and other private distributors already doing so.

Seniors 65 and older can sign up on the Washoe County Health District’s waitlist here or call 775-328-2427 for assistance.

