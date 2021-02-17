Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, February 17, 2021

6:00 p.m. | February 17, 2021

Nevadans 65 And Older Will Be Eligible For Vaccine, High School Contact Sports Can Soon Resume

By Olivia Ali

Beginning next week, everyone in Nevada who is 65 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a press conference Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak shared several COVID-19 updates, including the introduction of statewide vaccination rollouts for people over the age of 65.

“Some of Nevada’s counties have already begun vaccinating those 65 and older, but some of our larger counties have not. Beginning next week, the state will be opening immunization opportunities to Nevadans 65 and older through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program in all counties,” Sisolak said.

This program will make vaccinations available to those 65 and older at private pharmacies only, unless the specific county has already made their vaccines available for this age group.

Sisolak also announced that full contact sports could resume across the state’s high schools once certain protocols are met by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA).

“In order to allow NIAA full contact sports to take place, the NIAA must develop a mandatory COVID-19 testing and mitigation plan that then must be adopted and followed by each school district and school intendent [sic] to allow full contact sports,” Sisolak said.

The NIAA plans must include weekly testing and social distancing, at a minimum.

Washoe COVID-19 Cases See Downward Trend Since Late November

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County have been declining, and according to the head of the county health district Kevin Dick, cases have been on a downward trend since the end of November.

This is surprising, considering there have been major holidays since then. Dick breaks down what the county has seen since gatherings for Halloween and Nevada Day caused case spikes back in the fall.

“I think that helped get some people’s attention that these past practices of gatherings were not a good idea. And while we did see some leveling out, and maybe just a slight increase in our decline that occurred in December following Thanksgiving, it wasn't enough to cause a significant new spike,” Dick said.

There have been an average of about 51 new daily cases and two deaths per day over the last two weeks in Washoe.

Statewide, there have been under 500 new daily cases, on average, along with 14 deaths per day during that same period.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

WCHD Investigates Potential South African COVID-19 Variant In Washoe County

By Olivia Ali

Officials with the Washoe County Health District said they are aware of the possible presence of the South African variant of the COVID-19 virus in the county.

Health District officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday that a traveler in the county has recently come from South Africa and tested positive for the virus. However, there has not been a confirmation whether the test was positive for the South African variant of the virus, formally called B.1.351.

The strain is concerning scientists due to its contagious nature and large number of mutations, according to the Wall Street Journal. The new variant has been detected in at least 40 countries, including the United States.

WCHD Experiences Vaccine Delivery Delay Due To Weather

By Olivia Ali

Washoe County is experiencing a delay in some vaccine shipments due to extreme weather events across the country, including winter storms across the Midwest. Health District officer Kevin Dick said the delay is happening nationwide.

The health district received its scheduled Pfizer vaccine allotment on time. However, weather has delayed the county’s shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Despite delays, the health district has begun vaccinating veterinarians, public transportation employees and other workers in the frontline community support category. To date, nearly 50,000 people in Washoe County have received the first dose of the vaccine. Almost 30,000 of them have received both doses.

