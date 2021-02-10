Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

6:37 p.m. | February 10, 2021

COVID-19 Cases Trending Downward in Washoe County

By Lucia Starbuck

COVID-19 cases are trending downward in Washoe County. The number of new daily cases has been under 100 for about a week.

There were 42 additional cases reported on Wednesday and three deaths.

Washoe’s test positivity rate has dropped from about 18% in mid-January to 11%.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said it’s a good sign but the public must remain vigilant in virus mitigation efforts.

“While our demand for testing has decreased, seeing that positivity number come down in spite of a reduced number of people getting tested is quite encouraging. However, we do remain flagged under the county tracking system for both the number of new cases that are occurring and the positivity rate,” Dick said.

Statewide, the test positivity rate is nearly 15%. One of the criteria the state uses for designating a high transmission rate is a positivity rate over 8%.

There have been an average of 650 new daily cases over the last two weeks statewide and an average of 15 deaths daily during that same period.

For more information, you can find Nevada’s COVID-19 dashboard here, and Washoe County’s here.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Under 10% Of Nevadans Have Received First COVID-19 Shot

By Lucia Starbuck

More than 375,000 Nevadans have received their first COVID-19 shot. That’s more than 9% of the population.

Of that number, more than 75,000 vaccines have been administered in Washoe County. Nearly 16% of Washoe’s population has received the first shot.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick said they’re still working on vaccinating adults over the age of 70 and educators. Next, they’ll focus on essential shelter staff. Dick said vaccinating vulnerable community members and essential staff simultaneously is a good approach.

“It’s important that we provide a balance between essential workers that we need to continue to deliver services, that are frontline, and are directly exposed, and at risk of not being able to continue to provide those services if they do acquire COVID-19, and balancing that with the needs of the general population that we know are at higher risk,” Dick said.

Nearly 68% of all COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe are among people 70 years and older.

County and state officials are pleading with the public to reach out to those you know older than 70 to see if they need help signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can sign up a senior 70 years or older on Washoe County’s COVID-19 vaccination waitlist here, and see other COVID-19 vaccination options for those 70 and older here.

2021 Reno-Tahoe Odyssey Canceled (Again)

By Lucia Starbuck

The Reno-Tahoe Odyssey, a 178-mile run around Reno and Lake Tahoe, is canceled again this year due to the pandemic, according to an online statement. The event was originally scheduled for June 4 and 5.

The statement went on to say there was a large hurdle in getting all permits approved, as the race spans two states and nine counties. The statement also said organizers could not ensure social distancing and mask-wearing could be followed the whole time.

The race has been rescheduled for next year.

Las Vegas Strip Marathon Shortened, Moved To Next Year

By The Associated Press

Distance runners will cover a shorter course when the Rock 'n' Roll race series returns to the Las Vegas Strip in a year.

Tourism and event officials said Tuesday the marathon will become a half-marathon under a three-year, $450,000 agreement approved by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board.

The marathon traces its origin to 1967. It moved to the Las Vegas Strip in 2005 and became a Rock 'n' Roll series race in 2009, held at night in November.

Races in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.

California Probes Whistleblower Allegations From COVID Lab

By The Associated Press

The California Department of Public Health is investigating whistleblower allegations of mismanagement and incompetence - including reports of workers sleeping on the job - at the state's new billion-dollar COVID-19 testing laboratory.

Internal documents from the PerkinElmer-run lab detail alleged problems like contamination causing inconclusive tests, swapped samples and inaccurate results sent to patients.

The records were obtained by CBS13 TV in Sacramento. The news station interviewed current and former employees who claim to have found COVID-19 test swabs found in restrooms.

Tomas Aragon, director of California's health department, says the state is taking the allegations seriously.

Get Caught Up:

February 10, 2021 | Regional Updates

Washoe Reports Lowest New Daily Cases On Tuesday Since Mid-June

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Declining In Nevada

WCHD To Begin Vaccinating Community Support Frontline Staff

Early Reports Indicate More Side Effects For Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose, But They’re Temporary

Governor Sisolak Announces New Initiative To Address Inequitable Vaccine Distribution

Elko County Creates Fund To Pay COVID-19 Fines For Businesses

For continued updates on the novel coronavirus in Nevada, visit our related stories page.