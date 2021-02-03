Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, February 3, 2021

8:30 p.m. | February 3, 2021

Nevada Sees Consistent Downward Trend Of COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-January

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada health officials say the state has seen a consistent downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since mid-January.

The state’s Biostatistician Kyra Morgan said she’s optimistic.

“This is the first time we’ve seen what I would consider a sustained positive trend, positive being downward, in a long time. So, we’re absolutely hopeful that that continues,” Morgan said.

Nevada is reporting fewer than 800 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks. For comparison, the state was seeing an average of 1,500 about two weeks ago.

Cases in Washoe County have declined as well, and the county’s test positivity rate has dropped over 5 percent over the last few weeks according to the head of the Washoe County Health District, Kevin Dick.

But, he said with the upcoming Super Bowl weekend, this is not the time to relax.

“While our numbers have decreased, they are still quite high, by all standards,” Dick said.

Washoe reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Wednesday.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

5 More In Vegas Area Reported With UK Coronavirus Variant

By The Associated Press

Health officials in Las Vegas say five more area residents have the contagious coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Tuesday that all five had close contact with the person who was reported as the first case in the state on Friday.

Officials said that woman was in her 30s, had no travel history and reported limited contact with people outside her household.

Authorities say virus variants recently identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil spread more quickly between people, and studies are looking at whether they're resistant to vaccines.

Concerns In Nevada Rise Over Possibility Of Vaccine Skeptics

By The Associated Press

Demand for coronavirus vaccines among early priority groups in Nevada has been high, but officials worry that they may encounter resistance among people to get the shots as more become eligible.

Nevada has historically ranked among the lowest in the nation for vaccination rates for viruses like influenza.

State officials and the non-profit vaccine education group Immunize Nevada are planning public outreach efforts for when the vaccine becomes more widely available. But they are hindered by a lack of data about demographic groups or segments of the workforce resisting vaccination efforts since doses became available in December.

California Coronavirus Hospitalizations Are Plummeting

By The Associated Press

California hospitals are now seeing a rapid decline in new admissions that should cut coronavirus hospitalizations in half in another month. Just weeks ago, some California hospitals were on the verge of rationing care.

The state's top health officer said yesterday/Tuesday that intensive care capacity, which had hovered at zero, is now rebounding across the hardest-hit areas.

State officials had used plunging ICU capacities to issue stay-home orders for most of California during its worst surge. But they say capacity is improving, while positivity rates and other indicators are also promising.

California Has Few Specifics On New State Vaccination System

By The Associated Press

California continues to change up its coronavirus vaccine system with its top health officer suggesting revisions to who's next in line for still-scarce doses.

The state of nearly 40 million residents has administered more than 3.5 million doses but still lags other U.S. states in delivering doses.

Insurer Blue Shield will be responsible for boosting vaccinations and creating a new data platform. Officials did not disclose how much the program will cost or how Blue Shield was picked.

Political Storms Swirl Around California's Newsom Amid Virus

By The Associated Press

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone from a governor in command to one lurching from one political crisis to the next as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year.

He's recently faced questions over his decisions to abruptly lift stay-at-home orders and overhaul the state's vaccine program, and his attempt to get kids back in school is stalled.

Amid a Republican-led recall effort, some Democrats are starting to whisper about the need for a backup plan should voters decide to remove him.

Newsom's slide points to the pain facing leaders as virus fatigue takes hold, vaccines remain elusive and voters stop laying blame on the Trump administration.

