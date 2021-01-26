 We Know Masks Work, Yet We Don't Consistently Wear Them, Survey Finds | KUNR
Related Programs: 
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

We Know Masks Work, Yet We Don't Consistently Wear Them, Survey Finds

By 1 minute ago
  • A hand holding a stack of reusable, fabric face masks.
    Vera Davidova / Unsplash

As President Joe Biden calls for a 100-day mask challenge, a new study finds the majority of adults in the U.S. still don't wear masks consistently when they socialize with people outside of their household.

And that's despite about nine in 10 adults believing that masks protect them from COVID-19. 

Published last week, the findings are from the Understanding Coronavirus in America Study out of the University of Southern California.

Sean McCrea is a psychology professor at the University of Wyoming who studies social behaviors. He finds the survey results frustrating, saying it's hard for people to understand why wearing a mask is a health and safety protocol and not a partisan issue. 

“People are making their own decision about their risk tolerance, which I don't really know that we can do too much about,” he said.

McCrea compares wearing a mask voluntarily to practicing safe sex or choosing not to drink alcohol. 

Jackie Chen is a social psychology professor at the University of Utah.  

“There's a good reason people don't like to wear masks because … we really do rely on people's faces to convey information,” she said.

But she says we all have a role to play in making mask-wearing the norm. 

So what will it take to change this behavior? Be the change, Chen says.

“Always wear a mask yourself because you're contributing then to a norm where there's more and more people wearing a mask around,” she said. “That's going to lead to people who aren't wearing a mask feeling like the odd ones out.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus
Masks

Related Content

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

By , , , , & 16 hours ago
An illustration of an ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

9:19 p.m. | January 25, 2021

More Contagious Coronavirus Strain Found In Nevada
By Paul Boger

Nevada public health officials say they have detected a more contagious strain of COVID-19 in Nevada.

The B.1.1.7 virus — also known as the U.K. variant of COVID-19 — was detected in Southern Nevada last week, and its genome sequenced over the weekend. While it remains unclear whether this mutation is more dangerous than more common variants, health officials warn it is more contagious.

South Lake Tahoe Restaurant Owner Shares Unique Challenges Of Being On The Border Of Nevada

By Jan 25, 2021
Photo of outdoor dining at Gunbarrel Tavern and Eatery in South Lake Tahoe. A live band is performing on a stage. People are sitting at tables with drinks watching the performance.
Alex Cox and Marissa Scwartz

California is lifting the current regional stay-at-home orders for the entire state Monday. More details are expected later today.

Prior to that, restaurants in California, like the ones in South Lake Tahoe, operated with more limitations than those that are just a short distance across the border in Nevada. Even though COVID-19 restrictions were eased in Greater Sacramento, which included Tahoe’s western shores on Jan. 12, the contrasting mandates between the two states have brought a mix of expectations from visitors.

One restaurant owner on the California border shares what it's like to balance the needs of serving communities across state lines.

The Slopes Can Be Safe – If You Skip The Après-Ski Scene

By Jan 23, 2021

Some of the Mountain West's COVID-19 hotspots have been, and continue to be, areas with major ski resorts.