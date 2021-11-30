-
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.Favorable Weather Boost Containment On Caldor FireBy KUNR StaffBetter weather…
As the COVID-19 delta variant drives case counts to their highest levels in months, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte amplifies misinformation about the effectiveness of masks in schools.
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.Nevada College And Universities Call For Vaccine Mandate For WorkersBy Paul…
Here are the local morning news headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Ticking Down, But Metrics Still High In NevadaBy Lucia…
As highly contagious coronavirus variants spread, health experts in the Mountain West and beyond are urging people to upgrade and double up their…
The new travel order will require passengers to wear face coverings on nearly all forms of public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.
As President Joe Biden calls for a 100-day mask challenge, a new study finds the majority of adults in the U.S. still don't wear masks consistently when…
When Willow Belden goes holiday shopping she likes to support local businesses. This year, though, it's meant calling stores and asking, "Are you guys...