Robin Holabird's Film Review

'Belfast': Robin's movie review

KUNR Public Radio | By Robin Holabird
Published November 20, 2021 at 7:00 AM PST
A film poster for “Belfast.” A young boy is running down an alley. He is smiling while holding a wooden sword in one hand and a trash can lid, which resembles a shield, in the other.

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird takes a look at a poignant film that explores a troubled time.

Like many directors before him, Kenneth Branagh mines his childhood to make a sweet film out of a difficult era. Branagh follows a path traveled by Franco Zeffirelli in Tea With Mussolini or John Boorman for Hope and Glory as a young boy navigates the troubled waters of battling sides. For his movie Belfast, Branagh features “The Troubles” of 1969, a time of civil unrest between Irish Catholics and protestants that included riots, bombings, and the attitude “if you’re not for me, then you’re against me.”

But Branagh’s family tried to avoid that approach and wanted a community that welcomed everyone. Their spirit of warmth and love permeates the film with huge doses of nostalgia, tempered by struggles ranging from financial woes to full-out violence. While no one in the family wanted hard times, everyone got through them with a sense of hope rather than resignation.

Branagh enhances this feel-good sensibility with a vibrant soundtrack dominated by Northern Ireland’s Van Morrison, plus other 1960s classics. Additionally, Branagh’s cast steps in with the nuance needed to balance life’s frustrating challenges with the resilient attitudes that keep people moving forward rather than giving up. Young Jude Hill plays Branagh’s alter ego Buddy, a wide-eyed 9-year-old unable to hide emotions. Long-time pros Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench exude the wisdom of experience as grandparents, while Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe provide visual appeal and a couple of fun musical interludes as Buddy’s loving parents.

With thought and care going into every aspect of his story, Branagh sends viewers a well-crafted postcard of Belfast and his past.

Robin Holabird is KUNRs entertainment reviewer, author and former film commissioner for the Nevada Film Office.

Tags

Robin Holabird's Film Reviewrobin holabirdmovie minutesbelfast
Robin Holabird
Robin Holabird reviews movies for KUNR, and her reviews have aired for more than 30 years. During that time, she has had a high profile in the Nevada film community.
See stories by Robin Holabird
