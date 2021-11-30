2020 US Census

-
This week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak approved new redistricting maps for the state after they were passed by lawmakers during a brief special session.…
Nevada law requires prison officials to compile a list of the last known residential addresses for inmates in state prisons. This is so they can be…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
KUNR Today: Nevada Ranked Fifth Fastest-Growing State, Carson City Schools Update COVID-19 ProtocolsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Las Vegas School Mask MandateBy The Associated…
Here are your local headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021.Nevada Governor Wants Lawmakers To Study 'Innovation Zones'By The Associated…
Justices expressed doubts about a plan to cut undocumented immigrants from a key census count — one that would exclude them for purposes of drawing new congressional districts.
The deadline to fill out the 2020 census is quickly approaching, and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada has surpassed its 2010 census…
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it's ending the 2020 count a month early,...
The U.S. Census is underway, and many communities of color across the nation are vulnerable to being undercounted this year.According to a new analysis…
The U.S. Census Bureau had just begun field operations when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, as the agency is preparing to restart, it’s focusing on…