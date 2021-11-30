american health care act

-
Nevada's Republican Senator, Dean Heller, is defending his vote to begin debate on the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In a statement sent…
Republicans in the U.S. Senate are expected to soon release the first draft of a bill aimed at replacing the Affordable Care Act, and healthcare advocates…
Nevada’s Second District Congressman, Republican Mark Amodei, has received criticism for his support for the controversial GOP-backed American Heath Care…
After voting last week in favor of the new Republican-backed health care law, Nevada U.S. Congressman Mark Amodei is offering another option for Congress…