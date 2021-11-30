-
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
Democrats boycotted the vote, pointing to what they called the damage she would do to health care, and reproductive and voting rights, and the fact the vote took place amid the presidential election.
During this week’s confirmation hearings, lawmakers have been grilling Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on various legal issues, including her view…