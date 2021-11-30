-
The increase in antibiotic-resistant infections is an escalating medical problem. The misuse of antibiotics has enabled some bacteria to adapt, rendering…
-
The overuse of antibiotics is making them less effective. Nationwide, at least 2 million people get antibiotic-resistant infections. That’s according to…
-
Earlier this month we ran a feature on antibiotics in meat and how they’re linked to superbugs in humans. Now, Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt reports…
-
The CDC has been sounding the alarm about the link between antibiotics in meat and antibiotic resistance in humans, but a new report finds that…
-
On this University of Nevada School of Medicine Health Watch, a discussion about resistance to antibiotics and how this can affect our health. Joining us…