-
KUNR Today: Nevada Electric Highway Nears Completion, Fernley Sues Feds Over Irrigation Canal RepairHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Mar. 22, 2021.Nevada Electric Highway Nears CompletionBy KUNR StaffA program designed to…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.Vaccine Eligibility For Seniors 65-Plus Has Opened In Washoe CountyBy Isaac…
-
On a frigid Tuesday evening, Brent Yatkeman is scrambling to save an avalanche victim buried in the snow somewhere on a ski hill near Park City, Utah.
-
The Western states have seen more avalanche deaths this season than usual. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.Avalanche Forecaster Spencer Logan is with…