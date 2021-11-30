-
During this time of social distancing, local podcaster Fil Corbitt has been drawn to remote forests in the Sierra Nevada where they can spot tree…
Epi’s is a Basque restaurant in Meridian Idaho, just west of Boise. In mid-morning, things are still pretty quiet, but owner Eric McFarland and a few...
The 34th annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering wrapped up in Elko over the weekend. Its theme focused on herding cultures, with a heavy emphasis on…
The American West has long been a crossroads for immigrants from across the globe. Historian Alicia Barber highlights one of these cultures in this…
Isolated geographically between the oceans and mountains, the Basque region between Spain and France has a rich food scene focusing on whole ingredients…
This weekend, the 49th annual Basque Festival took over Wingfield Park in Reno.Members of the Reno Basque Club organized the event, in which dozens of…
A traveling exhibit of Basque Art opens in Reno next week. It features elaborate carvings by local sheepherders who used Aspen trees as their canvases…
Gabriel Urza's debut novel, All That Followed, is generating a lot of national buzz. The author's name may be new to some, but his family's roots run deep…