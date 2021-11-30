-
Republican leaders in Nevada say they are all in on re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Party officials threw their full support behind…
-
Conservatives from across the state and country descended on Northern Nevada this weekend to participate in attorney general and gubernatorial candidate…
-
Several high profile Republicans took sharp aim at Hillary Clinton during the 2nd annual Basque Fry hosted by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. More…
-
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is hosting his second annual Basque fry this weekend, an event gaining popularity among conservatives with big…