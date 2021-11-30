-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
A massive hacking incident against beef processing giant JBS caused an estimated 20% of U.S. beef packing plants to grind to a halt earlier this week. JBS was quick to get things back online, but the attack raises questions about cyber security and market consolidation.
Panic buying has slowed down considerably since this spring, but one thing still lingering is higher demand for meat that's easier for people to cook...
The pandemic has beef markets on a roller coaster, and Shohone, Idaho's Amie Taber is among the ranchers along for the ride.
Beef prices are on the rise while live cattle prices are falling. One reason for that is COVID-19 disrupting meat processing plants. There are more...
The trade war with China has brought in many additional tariffs to American exports, wreaking havoc on some industries, but how much is it affecting…
The U.S. cattle market spent most of 2015 in a slump, but there’s some good news on the horizon for Nevada's ranchers in the New Year.A few factors led…