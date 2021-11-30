-
Parts of the Mountain West are still seeing snow and frost and sleet – but there's one sure sign that spring is actually here: the songs of migrating...
A salmonella outbreak is killing songbirds around the West, and it continues to spread.
Large numbers of migratory birds have reportedly dropped dead in New Mexico and Colorado. There’s still confusion over the deaths, like how many died...
A study published this week in the journal Science found that the bird population in the U.S. and Canada has fallen by nearly 30%, or 3 billion birds,...
Biologists at the University of Nevada, Reno and the University of Wyoming are uncovering what could be a new bird species—one that is evolving in a…