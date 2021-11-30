-
The Trump administration moved BLM headquarters away from Washington, D.C. Now the Biden administration has to decide whether to move it back.
The Bureau of Land Management is charging back-due rent on renewable energy projects on public lands, as the Department of Interior simultaneously works…
A National Wildlife Federation report published this week says new oil and gas leases on public lands could harm existing hunting economies in the West.
A federal report out this week shows that the Bureau of Land Management has more than halved the time spent reviewing oil and gas drilling permits, a…
The Bureau of Land Management’s plan to move its headquarters out west is costing the agency around half the employees asked to make the move, according...
The US Navy wants to expand the training area for its fighter pilot school at the Naval Air Station in Fallon to four times its current size. KUNR…
After a long hiatus, a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s 2017 decision to rescind regulations on hydraulic fracturing on public lands is...
A group of retired top officials from the Bureau of Land Management is in Washington, D.C., this week criticizing the agency’s planned relocation out West.
A government watchdog on Wednesday filed suit against the Bureau of Land Management to find out why it hired a one-time, anti-public lands advocate to...
There's been a lot of criticism of the Bureau of Land Management’s plan to move hundreds of positions from Washington D.C. to Western states. But the...