The pandemic has caused historic disruption to education, and many students are struggling. KUNR Youth Media alum Janelle Olisea is a senior at the…
Most students enrolled half-time or more in college typically aren't eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), sometimes known...
Researchers say the pandemic is largely to blame for this year's drastic enrollment declines, but college-going has also been on a decade-long downward trend.
This time of year usually means the start of college football. Not this year. Without game days and big crowds of tailgaters, college towns across the...
The college credit exams were moved online in response to the pandemic. But many students don't have Internet access at home. Up until Friday, one senior planned to take her tests in a parking lot.
Idaho State University has accepted more students for next year than it did for this year, but that doesn't mean it'll have more students enrolling.
This fall, the University of Nevada, Reno saw a 17 percent increase in out-of-state enrollment. Steve Maples is the Director of Undergraduate Admissions…