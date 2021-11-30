Community Health Alliance

-
People with diabetes are more at risk for gum disease and infections. Medicaid doesn’t cover routine dental procedures. That’s why there’s a bill to…
The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce has announced access to major medical health insurance for small business members. Our contributor, Kaleb Roedel of…
The National Health Service Corps is a more than 40-year-old federal program that helps medical professionals defray the cost of education. It also…
After a brief government shutdown, Congress was able to pass a short-term funding bill yesterday. This included a six-year extension for the Children’s…
Back in September, Congress let the funding for the nation's Federally Qualifed Health Centers, or FQHCs, lapse. These centers serve as a health safety…
The Record Street Health Center provides primary care to homeless people in Reno. KUNR’s Anh Gray reports that recently, services were expanded to include…
The nation is embroiled in the debate over the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the GOP health bill could put 24…
Throughout the nation, community health centers are providing care to low-income people. And with the overhaul of the Affordable Care Act being debated,…
House Republicans have recently rolled out their much anticipated proposal to change the Affordable Care Act. At this point, it’s unclear if it’ll pass.…