-
As a community health center, Northern Nevada HOPES in downtown Reno offers a variety of medical services. When it opened in 1997, it served as a clinic…
-
The National Health Service Corps is a more than 40-year-old federal program that helps medical professionals defray the cost of education. It also…
-
After a brief government shutdown, Congress was able to pass a short-term funding bill yesterday. This included a six-year extension for the Children’s…
-
Back in September, Congress let the funding for the nation's Federally Qualifed Health Centers, or FQHCs, lapse. These centers serve as a health safety…
-
The Trump Administration declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency last week. There are millions of people in the U.S. struggling with an…
-
The nation is embroiled in the debate over the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the GOP health bill could put 24…
-
Throughout the nation, community health centers are providing care to low-income people. And with the overhaul of the Affordable Care Act being debated,…
-
House Republicans have recently rolled out their much anticipated proposal to change the Affordable Care Act. At this point, it’s unclear if it’ll pass.…
-
This week about two hundred people gathered in downtown Reno to celebrate a new chapter for a nonprofit community health center. Reno Public Radio’s Anh…