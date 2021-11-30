-
A huge development project in the Cold Springs area, north of Reno, just got one step closer to acquiring funding for infrastructure. KUNR’s Lucia…
-
Construction started earlier this month to transform a long-vacant lot in downtown Reno into a community gathering spot. Our contributor Brook Bentley of…
-
Construction of Edgewood Tahoe’s new lodge is in full swing. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has details on the…
-
Company officials with Reno Land Inc. recently presented their plans to redevelop the former site of Park Lane Mall. Our contributor Brook Bentley of the…
-
Squaw Valley Resort’s expansion plan has passed another hurdle on its way to approval. With a thumbs up from the Placer County Planning Commission, the…
-
A public meeting to discuss a proposed new development in Tahoe got pretty heated when hundreds of locals turned up to voice their concerns. Our Tahoe…
-
Reno City Council has approved giving a strip of land located downtown to developers building a $50 million student housing project that would displace…
-
Last week we spoke to preservation activist Barrie Lynn who says Reno’s historic homes are under threat from the rapid pace of redevelopment in downtown…
-
Reno City Council unanimously approved an annexation request for a small chunk of Lemmon Valley, just north of the city, at its last meeting. That's…
-
Reno City Council gave the green light last week to a new development in Verdi, despite objections from nearby residents. Our contributor Bob Conrad from…