The West is facing a growing shortage of home care workers as the senior population booms and more people stay away from nursing homes as the pandemic drags on.
Sierra Nevada Journeys at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, California is a unique summer camp that welcomes children with disabilities to do activities…
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 percent of Americans live with a disability.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
More than one in five adults in Nevada live with a disability. Yet, most of them looking for work are unable to find a job.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…
Teens have been participating in an inclusive street art camp for Artown, where artists with disabilities and without disabilities work together to create…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYQTg4UvqNQ A pizzeria in Reno called Smiling With Hope is offering more than just classic New York style pizza. It’s…
For this week’s Health Watch segment, we join Susan Hill from the University of Nevada School of Medicine (UNSOM) to learn more about a training program…
Artown hosts the Biggest Little Music Festival this Sunday at Wingfield Park in downtown Reno, a day-long concert series with musicians of all ages and…