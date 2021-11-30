Dr. Rebecca Jankovich

-
Emotions are complex but not always rational.
When you are not the one who wanted the divorce, getting through losing your marriage is much harder than if you’re the one who wanted the divorce. It’s…
In my office partners complain about their person being on the phone rather than paying attention to them. It’s not just teenagers who are glued to their…
When you diminish your partner’s feelings, opinions, reactions…you only create resentment and resistance. People tell me they don’t say demeaning things…
When your alcoholic partner gets sober, you expect to feel exuberant-you can relax and have the relationship you believed was possible. Only, that’s not…
Using yourself as the frame from which to decide if someone else’s reactions are normal, is a really bad idea, yet it's something we all seem to do. We…
No one escapes having regrets; the longer you live, the more you have. Regrets for a decision made, or a choice you didn’t make; regrets for foolish…
With the instant access of cell phones, parents, especially mothers are complaining that when they contact their children, it can take hours or even an…
Wonder why you’re more tired doing your work through video platforms like Zoom, Facetime, or Skype? You are more exhausted because the video platforms…
Emotions and concerns about the future have been running high with the sequester and the pandemic. It’s natural, when listening to someone talk about…